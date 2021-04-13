Jandor calls for Empathy and Generosity towards the poor and vulnerable in Lagos, as Ramadan starts

Lead Visioner of the fastest growing socio-political group in Lagos, the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has appealed to all, especially Muslim faithful, to be kind and generous to the needy and vulnerable members of the society.

Jandor, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of Ramadan stating that it presents an opportunity to practice one of the five vital pillars of Islam, which is fasting. While this draws one closer to Allah, it also ensures self-discipline, sacrifice and advocates acts of charity, particularly towards the needy.

Dr. Adediran equally echoed the necessity to uphold the virtue of oneness, unity and sense of purpose as these will help in our drive to change the current narrative of overwhelming neglect and poverty. He admonished the present administration in Lagos to make the life and times of Prophet Muhammad SAW who religiously preached love, peace and tolerance a sure way of achieving success, as a reference point.

Speaking further, he assured that our collective desirable goals for our dear Lagos as being championed by the Lagos4Lagos movement is achievable.

Lagos4Lagos

It is time!