Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua bout will ‘100% happen’ as deal moves close

Tyson Fury believes a much-anticipated heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua will “100% happen” and that a date and venue will be known in the coming days. Representatives of the two British heavyweights are examining offers made by venues to stage the fight.

An offer from Saudi Arabia is in place and Fury says other bids are also under consideration. But the WBC world heavyweight champion warned: “If I don’t know anything by Tuesday, I am just going to move on.” Speaking to Behind The Gloves, the 32-year-old added: “I’ve always been quite sceptical on it all.

“I’ve been told there are a few major offers on the table from a few major players, so I am very interested and excited to finally hear what they are – to see if they are feasible and that we can make it happen.

“I think it will 100% happen. A million percent happen. And I think we will know in the next couple of days, where and when.”