Buhari mourns children killed in Niger school fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned over 20 schoolchildren killed in a fire incident in Niamey, Niger Republic. Buhari in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman Garba Shehu, commiserated with the government and people of the Niger Republic, describing the tragedy as extremely terrific.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss,” a message to President Mohammed Bazoum read.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident, wishing quick recovery to those who were injured.” No fewer than 20 children died on April 13 after they were trapped in a fire at a school in the country’s capital.