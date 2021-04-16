Herdsmen Killings: Ortom insists on arrest and prosecution of Miyetti Allah

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has advised the Federal Government to order the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani Socio-cultural groups for admitting to the wanton killings and destruction of communities across the country allegedly masterminded by the armed Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom made the call at a lecture organised by the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council while speaking on a topic, “Insecurity in Nigeria: Restoring peace, unity and progress.”

He also accused the administration of President, Muhammadu Buhari of encouraging the herdsmen menace by canvassing the Ruga system instead of advocating the modern system of livestock management.

The Chairman of the occasion, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, blamed political elite for the insecurity and terrorism ravaging the country, appealing to the leaders to have fear of God.