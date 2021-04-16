Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai sentenced to one year for pro-democracy protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of unauthorised assembly.

Mr Lai was one of several activists in court on Friday who were earlier found guilty of charges relating to large pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.

The 73-year-old founder of Apple Daily is a fierce critic of Beijing.

The verdict comes as the mainland is increasingly cracking down on Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms.

Nine activists were sentenced on Friday for participating in a demonstration on 18 August 2019. Another three received sentences in relation to a separate protest on 31 August.