How security operatives foiled a jailbreak at Edo Custodial Centre – NCoS

Security operatives have thwarted an attempted jailbreak by inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ubiaja in Edo State. Aminu Suleman, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo State Command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the incident occurred on Wednesday following a riot after the inmates refused to return to their cells. According to the command spokesman, some inmates later instigated others to effect a jailbreak for possible escape after they heard about the incidents at the correctional facilities in Oko and Benin in Edo, as well as the recent attack on the custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He noted that the riot by the inmates led to violence during which cells, admin blocks, and medical office were damaged, while the inmates bored holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to escape from custody. Suleman, however, said the jailbreak was foiled by armed personnel of the correctional service, police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Services (DSS).

He added that the security personnel overpowered the inmates and took full control of the situation after which the inmates returned to their cells.