Abducted Students: El-Rufai working hard, will not succumb to blackmail – KSG

The Kaduna State Government says contrary to certain reports certain sections of the media, the bond between Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and the parents of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, and other citizens in captivity is deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure them.

In a statement on Friday, Samuel Aruwan the commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs said the governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicization of the unfortunate situation.

Citing an instance, Arunwa noted that some sections of the media have been reporting the parents’ responses to the purported threats by the governor to prosecute them, “which is simply false and deeply mischievous”.

According to the commissioner, the statement of the government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as government-appointed emissaries to negotiate with bandits across the State has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity.