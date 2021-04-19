Jose Mourinho: Tottenham sack manager after 17 months

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge. The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season. They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on 25 April. On Sunday, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League, but it is not related to Mourinho’s sacking. Mourinho’s coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been sacked.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. “Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. “On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. “He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

This season, Mourinho – who previously managed Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto – suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career. No Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Spurs, who have dropped 20. Mourinho’s last game in charge was a 2-2 league draw at Everton on Friday.