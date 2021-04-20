Lagos4Lagos movement hosts her 3rd annual Ramadan Lecture

In the spirit of the season of the holy month of Ramadan and as has become the norm, the Lagos4Lagos Movement is organising another Ramadan Lecture, the third in its series, in Lagos on Sunday, April 25.

Scheduled to hold 10am prompt at the Haven Events Centre in Ikeja, the lecture themed “Politics; the Islamic Perspective” will have the distinguished Islamic scholar, Ustaz Abdul-Hakeem Muhammed Al_Awwal as the Guest Speaker.

The annual Ramadan Lecture which is organised by the Lagos4Lagos Movement under the leadership of Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has always attracted massive turnout of Muslim faithful in the past and this year’s program is expected to enjoy similar acceptance and attendance.

Speaking on state of preparedness for the event, the Principal Coordinator of the movement, Hon. Bode Makinde confirmed that all was set and encouraged all attendees to take advantage by keying into the purpose of the scheduled program.

All attendees are enjoined to observe all Covid-19 protocols

Lagos4Lagos

It’s time!

RAMADAN KAREEM!!!