Nigerians should expect diminished queues from today – NNPC GMD

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians that the queues building up in filling stations will be diminished from today.

Mr. Kyari gave the assurance on Tuesday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. He disclosed that fuel queues across the country are certain to abate following an intervention by the NNPC to resolve the industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers over issues of the compensation package.

According to him, the intervention by the NNPC has resulted in an amicable settlement between the concerned parties. Consequently, the industrial action has been called off for a period of one week to allow a proper resolution to the issues. He again reiterated that normal loading operations in all depots have commenced and trucks dispatched across the country.

On the issue of subsidy policy, he maintained that engagements are ongoing between stakeholders to proffer a reasonable exit plan that would be beneficial to all Nigerians.