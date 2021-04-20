Ondo Election: Tribunal to determine Akeredolu, Jegede fate’s today

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Akure is set to deliver judgement in the case between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes as the Tribunal rescheduled judgement in the October 10, 2020 governorship election which saw the re-election of Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office. Jegede had filed a case challenging the victory of Governor Akeredolu.

The tribunal had last week announced in a notice made available to journalists that judgment had been fixed for Wednesday. However, in another notice issued on Monday evening by the Tribunal Secretary, parties involved in the case were informed that the date has changed to Tuesday.

The notice further stated in the judgement will be held online via the Zoom platform