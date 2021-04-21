BREAKING: Bandits kill one, raze military camp in Niger

Bandits have attacked a military base in the Zazzaga community, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. One civilian identified as Jacob Auta was killed and a military vehicle was stolen during the attack which took place around 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen numbering about one hundred, came riding on motorcycles as they stormed the area, shooting sporadically at the camp.

The camp was razed and some military vehicles were also burnt during the attack. Although the soldiers were able to repel the attack, their properties were burnt by the bandits.