Comedienne ‘Ada Jesus’ dies two days after celebrating birthday

Nigerian comedienne, Mercy Cynthia Ginikanwa, who is better known as ‘Ada Jesus’ has died, just two days after marking her birthday.

‘Ada Jesus’ died on Wednesday following after a failed battle with kidney disease. “Thank you, everyone,” said Harrison Gwamishu, a philanthropist who led a group of Nigerians that took her to the hospital. “Rest in Power, Mercy Nmesoma Nnadi.”

The Imo State indigene who gained prominence with skits on the social media platform, Instagram had a running battle with a controversial pastor and Founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also called Indaboski.

Before her demise, ‘Ada Jesus’ had in a viral video accused the Onitsha-based clergyman of conniving with actress, Rita Edochie, to stage fake miracles.