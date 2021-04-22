The nation is bleeding, Defence Minister Magashi laments

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi has lamented the state of insecurity in the country, saying that the nation is bleeding. Major-General Magashi made this known on Thursday at the continuation of the special weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government has taken a position after embarking on comprehensive research and finally adopted a methodology to ensure that tactically, all political opponents, ethnic and religious enemies of the country are eliminated. Making reference to the brutal murder of about a dozen soldiers in Benue state, he underpinned that the military is not taking kindly to the brazen attack.

According to him, nine weapons have been retrieved from the perpetrators who have also been captured and will be prosecuted. He also officially confirmed the recent arrest of Boko haram sponsors in Kano state. The Minister further argued that he does not agree with the position that all bandits be killed. He explains that every person is innocent according to the provision of the law until found guilty.