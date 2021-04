BREAKING: Three abducted Greenfield University students found dead

Three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers have been killed by their abductors. The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the remains of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by himself and the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi. The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. He said that the armed bandits represented the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent. Evil, the governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.