Buhari approves appointment of 18 Court of Appeal Justices

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 18 Court of Appeal justices. The appointed judges were recommended and interviewed by the National Judicial Council to the President at its 94th meeting.
The newly appointed justices include;
1. Bature Gafai
2. Muhammad Sirajo
3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri
4. Yusuf Bashir
5. Usman Musale
6. Jauro Wakili
7. Abba Mohammed
8. Mohammed Danjuma
9. Danlami Senchi
10. Mohammed Abubakar
11. Hassan Sule
12. Amadi Ikechukwu
13. Peter Affen
14. Sybil Gbagi
15. Olasumbo Goodluck
16. Banjoko Adeoti Ibironke
17. Olabode Adegbehingbe
18. Bola Ademola