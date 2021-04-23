Despite FG’s ₦15bn offer, ASUP vows to continue strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has vowed to continue with its nationwide industrial action despite a ₦15bn offered by the Federal Government. ASUP had commenced strike on April 6 declared a strike, demanding the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers.

ASUP had explained that its decision to the down tool was to draw the attention of the government to the nine basic needs of the union, adding that the need to release the 10 months in arrears of the new minimum wage owed its members in Federal Polytechnics and the implementation of same in the several States yet to implement the new minimum wage.

But briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja, ASUP’s President, Anderson Ezeibe, said the strike will still continue. “Our union received offers from the government during the meetings for the release of an infrastructural revitalisation fund of ₦15billion for the sector and this is in lieu of the NEEDS Assessment report of 2014,” he said.