Oluship: Prime Minister distance self from the invasion of Olu Palace.

The Controversy that has trails the emergence of the new Olu of Warri has today taken another twist with the Custodian of the Kingdom distancing self from alleged feud between himself and the Olu designate. The Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Ayirimi Emami revealed this when he briefed journalist in Benin City the State Capital after honouring the invitation of the Nigerian Police Force Zone 5 in Benin over alleged involvement in the invasion of Olu Palace.

Describing the alleged cold war between himself and the Olu designate, Emami noted that there was nothing personal noting that as the Custodian his concern is to see that the emergence of the new Olu is done accordingly to the laws and Custom of the Itsekiri people when he said. ” I was invited to come to AIG Zone 5 office in Benin for questioning following the invasion of the Olu palace.

Like I have told them while inside, I was not in town when the said invasion was carried out and so could not have been involve in whatsoever the petitioner decided to write. And let me set the record straight, I am the Custodian of the custom of my people and that alone won’t allow me get involve in things that will bring shame to my people, and it is on this note I wish to let everybody know that my stands in the Emergence of the New Olu is back up by the laws of our Custom which is mostly the wish of the people so it is not personal”. he added.