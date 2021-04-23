PHOTO: Buhari, Northern Governors meet over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met with governors from the northern part of Nigeria as the country seeks ways to contain its numerous security challenges.

The governors were led to the meeting by the Plateau State Governor and the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, and were also joined by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari during the meeting held at the President Villa, Abuja.

According to the governors, the meeting was convened to review the region’s security situation and seek ways to address it. They also pledged to work with the Federal Government in a bid to tackle the issue which they described as stifling development in the region.