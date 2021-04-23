Politicians funding banditry to run down Buhari’s govt, says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has accused politicians of funding banditry to run down the present administration. He made the allegation on Friday while briefing reporters shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor who condemned the recent attacks by armed bandits on communities, especially in the northern part of the country, challenged the security agencies to urgently reveal the names of their sponsors.

He also condemned the call for secession, stressing that criminals particularly in Imo were a combination of individuals within and outside the state.

“What people are doing is to sponsor crisis to the extent that those funding banditry are politicians and I challenge and call on the security agencies to make their names available to the press because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused,” the governor said.