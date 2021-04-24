Buhari directs Gambari, Ngige to address Judiciary workers’ strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and other relevant stakeholders to address the problem with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

He explained that this became necessary to ensure the issues raised by the judiciary workers, who have been on a nationwide strike since early April, were resolved to resume activities in various courts across the country.

Senator Ngige briefed reporters on Friday after a meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He noted that the meeting was to intimate President Buhari on the industrial actions by various unions in the country.

The minister said he also briefed the President about ongoing efforts by his ministry and resolutions reached, including a review of hazard allowance.