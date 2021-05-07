Buhari suspends NPA MD Hadiza Usman, approves Investigative Panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Hadiza Usman to step aside from her role. Her suspension comes as the Ministry of Transportation, headed by Mr Rotimi Amaechi, sets up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the NPA management.

Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, an Executive Director at the NPA, will replace Usman for the duration of the investigation, a statement signed by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu on Thursday said. “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA,” the statement said.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out, while Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position. “The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry and the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary. “Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”