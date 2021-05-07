Champions League & Europa League: Can fans travel to European finals?

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League final, but will fans be able to travel to the game? Turkey is in lockdown until 17 May, with the biggest game in European football set to take place in Istanbul on 29 May.

Uefa hopes both clubs will get a minimum of 4,000 tickets each, although there are concerns about supporters travelling during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are assured the temporary lockdown which is in force until 17 May should not have any impact on the match,” a Uefa spokesperson said.

“Uefa continues to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely.” Chelsea women will travel to Gothenburg, Sweden, to face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on 16 May.

Manchester United will play Villareal in Gdansk, Poland, in the Europa League final on 26 May.