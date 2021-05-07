Several suspected IPOB members killed in attempted attack on Imo Police Station

Several members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed in an encounter with the police in the Orlu area of Imo State. A confirmed police source said that members of the proscribed group were on their way to attack Orlu Police Station.

They were however ambushed and killed on Thursday in a joint counter-attack by the military and police operatives. The security sources also confirmed that several stolen vehicles used by IPOB militants in their operation were also recovered. A video of them earlier setting out for the attack has also been released.

The video shows the militants boarding vehicles as they embarked on the twatted operation. Orlu, the alleged location of the attack is the second-largest city in Southeast Nigeria.

This comes about two weeks after a joint operation comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and Department of State Services killed IPOB’s Number 2 man, Commander Ikonso, and six other members of the group.