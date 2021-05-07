‘Some people are mercilessly against this country’, Buhari laments

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented over the security challenges confronting the country. The President lamented that despite the closure of the borders to control the smuggling of arms and ammunition, “Some people are mercilessly against this country.”

“We closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products, and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition. “That was when the Comptroller General of Customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded. I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury”.

The President stated this on Friday, during the 6th regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), led by Professor Doyin Salami in Abuja. President Buhari charged the leadership at every level to go back to the basics, noting that a bottom-up approach was necessary, from ward to local council, states, and federal.

He decried the situation in which some unscrupulous people tried to undermine every policy of the government, irrespective of the good it was meant to achieve for the country.