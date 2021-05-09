10 months after, father of NAF pilot Tolulope Arotile seeks justice

The families of the late Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot are seeking quick dispensation of justice in the case investigating the incident while led to the death of their daughter.

Arotile died in an accident on July 14, 2020, at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) base in Kaduna at the age of 24. Her father, Akintunde Arotile, during an interview in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, on Saturday said he is yet to heal over the sad incident and he is more disturbed by the prolonged case investigating her death.

He added that his wife, mother to the late Tolulope, is more disturbed as she daily laments over the delayed case with justice yet to be served 10 months after.