Gunmen attack Anambra vigilante office, police station

Gunmen have attacked the Anambra State Vigilante office at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area in a spate of insecurity in the state. Ozubulu police station was also attacked by the gunmen but the attack was repelled by the officers.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu said the attack on the vigilante office was carried out around 7.00 p.m on Sunday. “The hoodlums who came with a Toyota Sienna vehicle and motorcycles started shooting sporadically. “Unfortunately two yet unidentified persons sustained gunshot injury,” Tochukwu said.

He added that no police officer sustained an injury during the attack on the police station and the police building is secure and safe. “Meanwhile the hoodlums in a bid to escape set ablaze a Toyota Corolla parked not very far from the station. An investigation is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act. However, normalcy has been restored in the area,” he added.