Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: Fight to take place in Saudi Arabia, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, says Eddie Hearn. A specific venue and date is yet to be confirmed for the all-British bout, which will see the winner become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, suggested it could take place on either 7 August or 14 August. “It’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn told Sky Sports. He added they were working with the “same people” as they did for Joshua’s rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, 31, won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Ruiz in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019. He had lost the titles in a shock defeat in June that year. “We’re very comfortable. Anthony’s comfortable, he knows those people,” added Hearn.

“They delivered on every one of their promises last time. We’re ready to go.”