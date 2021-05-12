Buhari approves new security measures for South-East, South-South

Following the recent attacks on security officials and facilities, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures for the South-east and South-south regions of the country. The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, disclosed this on Tuesday after a security meeting in Abuja presided over by President Buhari.

The IGP who briefed journalists alongside the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, refused to disclose the new measures, saying a decision was reached at the meeting not to, henceforth, publicise measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country. “The Security Council meeting which has taken place three times within the past 11 days has assessed the security situation in the country, particularly in the South-East, South-South as it affects law and order,” he said.

“We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by Council. We will see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible means to restore law and order, peace in that area.” The police boss also asked law-abiding citizens to cooperate and work closely with the security agencies in order to tackle the security challenges in the regions. Speaking also, the NSA said he briefed the Council on factors that propel crime in the country, adding that President Buhari issued directives on how the issues can be tackled.

“I briefed Council on the enablers of crime and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to the society,” he said.