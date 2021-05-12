Manchester City win Premier League title after Manchester United lose to Leicester

Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining.

It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years. “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other,” said Guardiola. “This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

“They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. “Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.

“I have been in Spain, I have been in Germany and I can say this is the toughest league, I would say by far. So it means a lot to everyone.”