Jandor felicitates with Muslim faithful on Eid-l-fitr

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly referred to as ‘Jandor’, heartily wishes all Muslim faithful in Lagos and indeed across the nation a joyful Eid-l-fitr celebration. Jandor, while thanking God Almighty for the month long fasting, enjoined everyone to imbibe the teachings and lessons learnt in forbearance, sharing, showing deep and genuine compassion to the needy.

Jandor also reminded all on the need to continually demonstrate love and empathy to one another, especially the oppressed, the marginalized and the less privileged. He specifically drew the attention of Lagosians to the futility in sitting on the fence on matters that directly affect their wellbeing and advised that they be decisive and committed to returning power to the people, where it truly belongs, by joining the Lagos4Lagos movement to ensure that these objectives come to fruition.

Speaking further, he said, every individual in Lagos State should embrace this new platform as it offers hope, development and shared prosperity. “We have long been deceived with false hopes and promises but it’s time to change the narrative and bring forth ideas and programs espoused by the Lagos4Lagos Movement to reposition our dear state to the realm of global competitiveness and pride”.

Lastly, he emphasized that his visits to all the five divisions of the state have been an eye opener to the unbelievable level of neglect and impoverishment of the people of Lagos and assured that prosperous times are just ahead.

Lagos4Lagos

It is time