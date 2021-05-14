Igbo people are agents of development, not destruction – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asked Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ignore the claim that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are plotting to attack the state. It noted that such rumour was a ploy to distract the governor and his administration from providing good governance for all residents of the state.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina. He said, “The dangerous rumour or statement is aimed to cause division, crises and conflict amongst us. Violence in any part of Lagos State is violence on all of us. “The constant and periodic dangerous insinuations, rumour, gossips and callous statements that Ndigbo in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land contemplate or instigate violence in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land; we wish to state clearly that anywhere this dangerous rumour or statement is emanating from is aimed to cause division, crises and conflict amongst us.

Obiozor stressed that the Igbo people cannot indulge in any act that would harm the harmonious peace and cordial relationship between them and their Yoruba counterparts, especially in Lagos. Describing the state as the second home of several people in the South East, he stated that the Igbo people were renowned for being agents of development and not destruction. “We further reassure you that Ndigbo are not violent in nature, neither are we known for acts of violence anywhere we live. “We think that this rumour is intended to distract the Lagos State government from its efforts to provide good governance for all and cause disaffection between Ndigbo who live in Lagos and their host community which is the second home of several Ndigbo,” the ambassador told the governor.

He added, “The quick denial of this rumour by members of IPOB and Yoruba groups in Lagos and across the South West was a source of relief.”