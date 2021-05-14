UPDATED: Possibility of shifting 2021 UTME date is very high – JAMB

The possibility of shifting the date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is very high, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said. JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, explained that this was because of the inability of at least 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest to participate, to register for the examination scheduled to hold between June 5 and 19.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with 2021 UTME committee members on Friday, he disclosed that 1.1 million candidates have so far registered for the 2021 UTME, and the board anticipated approximately 1.9 million registrations at the end of the exercise. The JAMB boss noted that while 50 per cent of the candidates have already registered without problem, there was a need to carry everyone along. He stated that at the end of the meeting with the stakeholders, they would decide on whether to shift the exam forward or not.

“The possibility of shifting the exam forward is still high, but that will be determined after our meeting with stakeholders,” said Professor Oloyede. He added, “This is because about 600,000 candidates who have indicated interest in the exam are yet to register. There is a need to give everyone the opportunity.” The examination body, which is responsible for the conduct of the entrance examination into the nation’s tertiary institutions, had directed candidates to provide two pictures in the exam script – that of who register for the exam and of persons who register for the National Identification Number (NIN).

The NIN, which is a unique number that identifies individuals, is issued by the country’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment. The JAMB registrar apologised for the new initiatives introduced in the 2021 UTME, noting that it was not to punish candidates but to expose candidates who engage in the habit of indulging in various forms of malpractices.