Harry Kane: Tottenham left reeling by reports England striker wants to leave the club

Tottenham have been left reeling by reports England striker Harry Kane wants to leave the London club. As speculation around Kane’s future increased on Monday evening, the club issued a statement saying: “Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

Sources have told BBC Sport that the England captain, who has a contract until 2024, has not handed in an official transfer request or directly communicated a wish to move. But the Premier League’s top scorer this season is known to be frustrated after another trophy-less campaign at Spurs, which included the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho in April just before they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City. Kane has still not won a trophy in his club career and it is thought he has decided he needs to move to satisfy his professional ambitions.

BBC Sport has been told conversations with the club resulted in a plea for him to ‘become a Francesco Totti’ – the Italian World Cup winner who rebuffed numerous transfer offers to spend his entire senior career at Roma. This has been greeted with scepticism by the Kane camp, who know the player is coveted by virtually every club, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all known to be interested. The issue all of them have to confront is that Kane still has three years left on the lucrative six-year contract he signed in 2018.