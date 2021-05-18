Kaduna Govt declares NLC President, others, wanted

The Kaduna State government has declared the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba wanted. The state Governor, Nasir Elrufai announced this on his verified twitter handle @elrufai on Tuesday morning.

He said the NLC president and others labour leaders are declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure in Kaduna State under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

He called on anyone that knows the whereabouts of the NLC President to contact the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice promising to reward the person handsomely.