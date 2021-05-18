Strike: El-Rufai orders sack of Nurses below level 14 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday ordered the sack of nurses below level 14 for joining a strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress. The government has also directed the state’s Ministry of Health to place advertisements for immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.

The NLC commenced an industrial action in the state on Monday over the sack of over 7,000 civil servants in the state, a move rejected by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration. According to the government, the sack of public servants has become imperative due to dwindling financial resources and higher wage bills which have become unsustainable.

“The Ministry of Health will dismiss all nurses below GL 14 for going on an unlawful strike,” a statement signed by a spokesman to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said on Tuesday. “Salaries that could have gone to them are to be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who are at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty.

“The Ministry of Health has been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.”