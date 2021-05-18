Tension in Osogbo as youths protest EFCC raid

There is tension in some areas in Osogbo, Osun state capital early on Tuesday morning as some youths protest raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Offence Commission (EFCC). The youths were seen shouting and protesting that the operatives of the EFCC raided their Estate and were trying to tow away exotic cars at midnight.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives carried out a raid within Adetunji Estate around 2.00 a.m. to arrest suspected fraudsters but they were waylaid on their way out after arresting some suspects, seizing about 20 exotic cars. The youths in protest set bonfires around Lameco roundabout in the capital city, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The operatives, it was gathered had to run into safety to avoid being mobbed by the angry youths. Confirming the incident, Osun police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said they have been trying to control the situation from further escalation.

She also disclosed that the EFCC officials did not inform the police before they started the operation in the night.