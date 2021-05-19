Ibadan Declaration: PDP Governors tackle APC for describing meeting as political jamboree

The Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for describing their recent meeting in Ibadan Oyo State as mere political jamboree. The PDP Governors Forum, in a statement by its Director General, Hon CID Maduabum, said that it is most disheartening that an officer of an illegal, unelected and unlawful APC contraption is living in a fancy world, adding, “If one may ask, where did President Buhari do Electoral reforms in the last 6 years other than vetoeing 2 bills sent to him by the 8th NASS on Electoral reforms?”

Berating the APC over its comment that their Ibadan meeting was a mere “political jamboree and its outcome a waste of time, with no substance,” the governors said that the Ibadan declaration is patriotic and in the national interest and that APC response is insensitive to suffering Nigerians. Recall that the PDP governors on Monday in their communique, had called for restructuring, state police, devolution of power, ranching amongst others. Reacting to the PDP governors’ position, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, was quoted to have said that the Ibadan meeting of the PDP-GF was a mere “political jamboree and its outcome a waste of time, with no substance.”

The governors said that Akpanudoedehe had claimed that Buhari’s government has done a visible job in upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance, electoral reforms, and addressing perenial farmers and herders clashes. The governors asked how the country’s security architecture been improved by President Buhari other than in the imagination of Sen Akpanudodehe? “Is he really serious that security has improved under Buhari? What concrete measures has APC government taken to curb herders/farmers clashes other than inciting and ridiculous statements regularly dished out from two Presidential aides on behalf of the so-called Presidency?

“Is it not a hallmark of how low our politics has sunken for an unelected Party Officer to rubbish the efforts of patriots to find lasting solutions to the Security and economic challenges facing the nation? “Is he not aware that issues of restructuring, devolution of powers, state policing proposals and ranching, have been endorsed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (With 21 APC Governors), Northern Governors Forum (with 13 APC Governors) Southern Governors Forum (with 7 APC Governors,); Arewa Consultative Forum and even the El Rufai Committee?

“Perhaps, because the Caretaker Committee is not elected and consequently, devoid of any democratic mandate, as required by the Nigerian Constitution, they seem to be insensitive to the feeling and suffering of Nigerians under APC misrule especially the insecurity and economic challenges facing the nation?” the governors asked.