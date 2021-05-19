INEC Chairman holds emergency meeting with RECs, condemns arson of state offices

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday met with all Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the country condemning recent attacks and arson of the commission’s state offices.

The Chairman notes that the meeting is an emergency meeting to review some of the eventful developments since their last meeting. He condemned the spate of arson and vandalism of state offices noting that the ugly trend has become very troubling to the commission.

According to the INEC Boss, the damage to INEC materials were total and are capable of affecting the Commission’s ability to conduct elections. He appealed to host communities to see INEC properties as a national asset. “Even in the recent events of arson and vandalization, many of them have demonstrated exceptional willingness to support the Commission.

“I wish to thank our host communities in all parts of the country and appeal to them to continue to see INEC property as both national and local assets to be protected.