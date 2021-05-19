NECO reschedules 2021 National Common Entrance Exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges due to the low registration of candidates. The examination which is earlier scheduled to hold on May 29 will now hold on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Head Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Azeez Sani. According to him, “The Examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday 29th May 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination”.

Sani urged all the candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination. He further hinted that the registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination hence Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.

The examination, which usually holds between May and June, was postponed to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.