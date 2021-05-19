NUPENG blasts El-Rufai, threatens national strike

The National Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Tuesday criticised the actions of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the ongoing labour dispute in the state. In a statement signed by the group’s National President, Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG described El-Rufai’s government as “dictatorial and despotic”.

The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have embarked on a five-day warning strike and protests in the state over the sack of over 7,000 government workers. The Kaduna state government has insisted that it does not have the financial wherewithal to pay the relieved workers. On Tuesday, the state government declared labour union leaders wanted in the state for economic sabotage, saying the industrial action had affected key state infrastructure and services, including health and power.

Labour union leaders have accused the state government of actions tantamount to ‘abuse of powers’, including disrupting a peaceful protest with thugs. NUPENG, in its statement, said it was “deeply saddened” with the turn of events in Kaduna.

“The Leadership of the Union is therefore calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to order before his arrogance and power-drunk ego further push the situation into horrendous calamity as he has been doing in all issues relating to human lives and wellbeing,” the statement said.