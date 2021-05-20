Free, fair election is great concern, our position of non-interference remains same – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the government’s commitment to free and fair elections will be followed through in future elections. He said that the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure, with trust from citizens.

In an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France, on Wednesday, the President noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out, promising to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process. “Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

“Normally those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders. We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.

“We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes. What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to a multi-party system,’’ he said.