FG meets with Kaduna Govt, NLC to resolve Labour dispute

The Federal Government on Thursday convened a conciliatory meeting with the Kaduna State government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resolve the impasse that has grounded labour activities in the state.

Mr Chris Ngige, who is the Minister of Labour and Employment, presided over the meeting while NLC National President, Ayuba Wabba, led other labour leaders to the discussion. But the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs in Kaduna, Jaafaru Sabi, represented Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the state government.

On the deliberations at the end of the meeting, Ngige told reporters that the state government delegation disagrees with the labour leaders. He noted that the meeting, thereafter, resolved to constitute a 10-man committee comprising six state government officials and three NLC representatives to discuss and resolve the impasse.

The minister stated that the committee chaired by the Head of Service in Kaduna State was given a mandate of up to Tuesday next week to report to him. According to him, the meeting agreed that no person shall be victimised for participating in the industrial action in Kaduna after which both parties appended their signature to the documents.