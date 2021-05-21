FG signs agreement with Judiciary, parliamentary workers on implementation of Financial Autonomy

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in its bid to resolve the strike by the unions.

This followed a meeting between the government and the leaders of the unions presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Thursday in Abuja, the state capital. It was the latest in the series of meetings to address the issues that led to the ongoing industrial action by the judiciary and parliamentary workers unions since April 6.

At the end of the meeting, both parties signed an agreement asking state governments to commence the implementation of financial autonomy to the states. They were asked to transfer their statutory allocations, beginning with the April Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation expected to be shared next week.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, the minister was hopeful that the workers would call off the strike as soon as their accounts were credited when the April federal allocations were shared.