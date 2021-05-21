Human Trafficking: Group seeks more capacity building for Law Enforcement Agencies

The role of Law Enforcement Agencies have been described as vital in the fight against human trafficking and forced migration in the country. Despite the Federal Government Commitment over the years, by putting in place several legal framework to tackle this menace. Stakeholders however believed that the roles of the Law enforcement agencies cannot be downplayed if we are ever going to make a significant stride in our effort to overcome this enigma. This was Revealed be Mr Benson Olugbuo, the Executive Director CLEEN foundation, in a Two-Day Capacity Building Workshop for Law Enforcement Agencies on Anti-Human Trafficking and forced migration interventions organized by the Non- Governmental Organization.

In his opening address Olugbuo emphasis on the need to eliminate the scourge from all forms of trafficking and forced migration. When he said ” one thing that has always stroke our mind is the continual increase of scourge from all form of trafficking despite the level of commitment from both Federal and State Government following several enactments of legislation to check the menace of human trafficking over the years. I think is time we approach this fight in a different manner by equipping those at the front line of combating this menace. Reason that has prompt us as an organization to change the narrative, and that is what is materializing right now and we hope that after this training our various Security Agencies will be well equipped in combating the fight against human trafficking and forced migration through the synergy that will be from in the Workshop”, he added.

In his remark the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone Five, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede who was represented by Polycarp Dibia, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zonal Criminal Investigation Department described the Workshop as apt in the fight against human trafficking and forced migration in the country. With estimates of over 98% of woman and girls being victims of trafficking for sexual exploitation, there is need for inter-agency collaboration in fighting the menace of trafficking and forced migration and providing assistance to victims of trafficking vis-à-vis the available instrumentality of existing laws.