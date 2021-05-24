Edouard Mendy: Chelsea keeper makes “huge improvement” from injury before Champions League final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopes Edouard Mendy is fit for Saturday’s Champions League final after making a “huge improvement” from a rib injury. The goalkeeper collided with a post trying to keep out Bertrand Traore’s goal in a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

He was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga for the second half before going for a scan. “We still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday and he joins the group,” said Tuchel. “He’s made a huge improvement in the management of pain. “So we need a further update on Wednesday but we hope to have him back in training.”

Chelsea face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto. Mendy, who has impressed since arriving from Rennes last September, has kept 16 Premier League clean sheets to help his side secure a top-four finish.

“Edou will play if he is fit, and if he is not fit on Wednesday, we will try on Thursday, and on Friday, and be always reasonable and take the responsibility for this decision,” said Tuchel.