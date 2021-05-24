Plane Crash: Defence HQ commences three-day prayers for fallen soldiers

Three-day special prayers for the late Chief of Army staff and ten other military officers who died in last week’s air crash in Kaduna State commenced today in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The special prayer is part of activities organized by the Nigeria Army in honour of the fallen heroes.

The Director, Islamic Affairs at the Nigeria Army Headquarters, led the prayers, supplicating God on behalf of the fallen soldiers. Speaking on the sideline of the event in Abuja, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor appealed to officers and men of the Armed Forces not to despair, in the face of the challenges that the sudden demise of the fallen officers may pose.

Top Military officers, government officials, wives of the fallen soldiers, and their family members were at the special prayers. A condolence register is also opened for the late chief of army staff and the national flag is flown half-mast, as mourners condole families of the departed military officers.