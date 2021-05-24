Taraba Govt lifts embargo on transfer of service

The Taraba State Government has granted approval for the lifting of its embargo placed on the transfer of service into the state’s civil service. Governor Darius Ishaku granted the approval on Monday during an Executive Council meeting in Jalingo, the state capital. The move is to ensure that civil service in the state is sustained in view of the dire needs of certain categories of staff especially the senior staff.

Briefing journalists shortly after the approval, the Head of Service of the state, Suzy Nathan, disclosed that the transfer of service could be expected from tertiary institutions, the federal government and local government service. “We observed that there is a huge shortage of senior civil servants in the state and so we want to fill in the vacant position,” she said. “This category of senior civil servants can be welcomed on the basis of transfer.” She explained that the criteria include those on grade levels 12, 13, 14 and 15.

The state government also approved the procurement of farming inputs for the 2021 farming season across the state to enhance food security. Also in its quest to be the leading producer of rice across the country, the state government has given the approval to secure the services of consultants to enhance rice production in the state along river Donga basins. Over One thousand farmers are expected to benefit from it.

According to the Commissioner for Agricultural Development and Natural Resources, David Ishaya, the state government will procure, listed improved varieties of maize, soya beans and rice faro 44 variety.