Buhari calls on international community to support peaceful transition in Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to support Chad to conclude the transition from military to democratic government in a peaceful manner within the set time of 18 months. President Buhari made the call on Tuesday at the opening of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The summit was convened to discuss the recent developments in Chad after President Idris Deby Itno died on the frontline while defending the territorial integrity of his country. President Buhari, who declared the one-day summit open in his capacity as the Chair of leaders of LCBC member-countries, rallied development partners and countries to support the transition framework put in place by Chad’s Transition Military Council led by General Mahamat Idris Deby. ‘‘The need to support the Chadian government to effectively carry out its planned 18-month transition is sacrosanct.

‘‘However, it must be stated that the sanctity of the Chadian constitution as the supreme guiding document defining the social contract in the country must be respected. ‘‘The transition period should be civilian-led, with requisite powers given to the constitutionally mandated organs of government saddled with the responsibility of administering the country,’’ President Buhari said.

The meeting was attended by the Presidents of Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and a representative of the President of Cameroon. President Buhari said the death of President Deby Itno had direct implications for the continued peace and stability of Chad as a nation, the Lake Chad region, and the wider Sahel Region. ‘‘Our region is faced with difficult, several challenges that need the support and engagement of all to overcome.