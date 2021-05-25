Gender Based Issue: UNICEF tasks journalists on ethical reporting of violence against women and girls

The Chief Child Protection, United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Ibrahim Sesay has advised journalists to confine themselves within ethical conduct when reporting issues bordering on violence against women and girls.

Sesay gave the advice in Abuja during a four-day media dialogue on Ethical Reporting and Advocacy to Eliminate Violence against Women and girls.

The event organized by Spotlight Initiative Nigeria in partnership with UNICEF and others has its objectives as to increase the participation of Spotlight Initiative media network members in advocacy and solutions journalism.

And also to increase participant’s knowledge on ethical reporting and engage them on gender inequality discourse and their role in impacting/changing negative social norms.

The gender promoters noted that 1 in 4 girls have experienced sexual violence and most of the girls that are raped are people that are either close to them or well known to the